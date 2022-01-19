Actor Shaheer Sheikh's Father on Ventilator After Contracting Covid-19
Shaheer Sheikh took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for his dad's recovery.
On Wednesday, TV actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Twitter to share that his father is on ventilator after contracting COVID. He asked fans to pray for his dad. “My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..", Shaheer's tweet read.
Replying to his Tweet, actor Karanvir Sharma wrote, “Wishing him a speedy recovery. Please do let me know if you need anything."
In September last year, Shaheer and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their daughter Anaya.
