Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Reveal Daughter’s Name
Shaheer Sheikh and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their baby on 11 September.
Shaheeh Sheikh revealed the name of his newborn daughter with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple has named the baby Ananya. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor and his wife welcomed the baby on 11 September.
Shaheer shared a picture with Ruchikaa flaunting her baby bump with the caption, “Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya.”
Several celebrities including Ritvik Arora, Kushal Tandon, Sourabh Jain, Vatsal Sheth, and Sangeeta Kapure congratulated the couple. Kapure wrote, "omg chalo jaldi milte hai na angel ko dekhana bhi hai. lot of love. (Let's meet soon, I have to see the angel too)"
Earlier, Shaheer Sheikh hosted a baby shower for Ruchikaa which was attended by a few of their friends including Krystle D’Souza and Riddhi Dogra. The couple tied the knot in November last year.
On the career front, Shaheer Sheikh plays the role of Dev Dixit on Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, and the role of Manav in the new season of Pavitra Rishta.
