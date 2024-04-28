ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police

Actor Sahil Khan arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with Mahadev Betting App case.

Sahil Khan, an actor and business entrepreneur, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. He was arrested in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, and subsequently brought to Mumbai. Khan is associated with 'The Lion Book App,' believed to be linked to the Mahadev betting app network, as per a report by India Today.

He had previously been reportedly questioned by Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) regarding the case.

Khan, along with 31 others, is under investigation by the police. They are examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and technical devices, as per reports by The Indian Express.

Khan gained fame from movies like "Style" (2001) and "Xcuse Me" (2003). He's now a popular fitness expert with a YouTube channel boasting over 10.9 million subscribers.

The scam involves around Rs 15,000 crore, as per the FIR registered by the police in the case.

Topics:  Sahil Khan 

