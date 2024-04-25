Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned By Cyber Cell for Promoting Mahadev App's Subsidiary

According to an NDTV report, a broadcaster complaint mentioned that some IPL matches were illegally streaming on the app. So far, the cyber cell has recorded statements of other Bollywood celebrities like Badshah and managers of Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez.

FairPlay is a subsidiary of the Mahadev betting app, which provides platforms for illegal betting in live games like poker, cricket, badminton, tennis, football, card games, and chance games.

FairPlay is a betting exchange platform which offers a variety of sports and entertainment gambling. Cricket is the most popular sport on FairPlay, followed by football and tennis. All matches are streamed live for players to watch and win simultaneously on this application.

Last year, the Mahadev betting app faced scrutiny when actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor appeared in ads for the app, leading to their questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).