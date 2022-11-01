ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Rambha & Her Children Injured In Car Accident

Rambha took to Instagram to share that she had been in a road accident.

Actor Rambha was met with a car accident while she was returning home after picking up her children from school according to her Instagram post. She also shared photos of the damaged car. In the caption, she write that they are all safe with minor injuries but her daughter Sasha has been hospitalised for further treatment. Rambha went on to ask everyone to pray for her daughter recovery.

She wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital bad days bad time please pray for us your prayers means a lot #pray #celebrity #accident#family#pray#kids#children"

Rambha is a veteran actor who was extremely well-known in the South film industry.

