Actor Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By ED In Drugs-Related Money Laundering Case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was also questioned last year in the same money laundering case.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Electoral Directorate (ED) in a five-year-old drugs-related money laundering case on 19 December, as per a report by NDTV.

Earlier in 2021, Singh had been questioned in the same case along with her colleague Rana Daggubati and ten others from the Telugu film industry.

In continuation to the report, besides Singh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, has been also called for interrogation in a separate case. He was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case.

Three days ago, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded Reddy's statement to investigate the poaching allegations.

According to the NDTV report, three years ago, Reddy, along with two others, had reportedly been to a party hosted by a famous film personality in Bengaluru where drugs were allegedly used.

Singh's case is related to the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department's 2017 seizure of drugs valued at $30,000.

On the work front, Singh has several projects lined up in her kitty for 2023, including filmmaker Tejas Vijay Deoskar's Chhatriwali, Ayalaan alongside Sivakarthikeyan, and Indian 2.

