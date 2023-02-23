Actor Prabhu, Hospitalised For Kidney Stones, to be Discharged Soon: Report

As per a report by News 18, following the medical examination, the actor was diagnosed with kidney stones. On Tuesday, 21 February, he underwent ureteroscopy laser surgery, which was successful in removing his kidney stones. The actor is currently recovering.

According to the hospital management, Prabhu will soon be discharged from the hospital after clearing some general post-surgery medical tests.

In addition to the report, Medway Hospitals, where the actor is receiving his treatment, released a statement to the press that stated, "Prabhu was brought to the hospital due to problems in his kidney. We found stones in his kidney and they were removed through ureteroscopy surgery with laser treatment. He is completely in good health. After a few regular check-ups, he will be sent home in one or two days."

Here's the press release: