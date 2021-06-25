Actor Payal Rohatgi Arrested For 'Threatening' Society Chairman

Actor Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the Ahmedabad Police on Friday, as per a report by Zee News. As per the report, she has been accused of sending abusive messages to the chairperson of her society on social media.

A complaint was filed against Payal by Dr Parag Shah, who is a member of the society wherein she resides. In his complaint, Shah has alleged that the actor abused the society chairperson on social media as well as used derogatory language in the society WhatsApp groups.