Actor Payal Ghosh Alleges Suspected Acid Attack in Mumbai
Payal Ghosh has claimed that she injured herself while trying to escape the attackers.
Actor Payal Ghosh shared that she was recently attacked by a few masked men in Mumbai. Payal said that when she was getting into her car, some men attacked her with a rod. She added that they had a bottle in hand, which she suspected was acid. While she escaped the attackers, she suffered a minor injury in her left hand.
Payal's video was posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram.
In the video Payal can be heard saying, "I went to buy some medicines. As I was getting inside the car, some people came and tried to attack me. There was a bottle in their hand, which I suspect was acid. They also tried to hit me with a rod. I tried to escape and shouted, which was when the rod fell on my left hand and I got injured. Probably I will go to the police station today to file an FIR".
Payal added, "This kind of incident has never happened to me. This is the first time in Mumbai that I had to face this. I don't know what is was".
Recently, Payal posted a photo of her injured hand on Instagram. “I couldn’t sleep the whole night, out of pain (sic)", she wrote.
In 2020, Payal Ghosh Ramdas Athawale's party.
