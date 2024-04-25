Actor Neha Sharma Holds Roadshow as Her Father Contests Lok Sabha Polls

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma recently participated in a roadshow in Bihar. Known for her roles in movies such as Crook and Tum Bin 2, she was seen backing her father, Ajit Sharma, who is contesting the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket, as per a news report by NDTV.
The report also stated that despite rumors of her potential entry into politics, it's now evident that she was solely campaigning for her father.
Sharma posted a photos and videos on Instagram showcasing her tour through several districts of Bihar, such as Banka, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Purnia. She was clad in a traditional salwar kameez, engaging with and motivating the public to exercise their voting rights.
While posted another video, she wrote, "They say when someone gives you a place in their heart, you live there forever. My heart is full from all the love and support you have given me. Thank you for the warm welcome Pirpainti and Kahalgaon. Aapka pyar sar ankhon par. #Eternally grateful."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)