'Innocent Civilians Are Dying': Actor Madhura Naik on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Television actor Madhura Naik, who is a Jew of Indian origin, recently opened up about the worrisome circumstances her family in Israel is stuck in after her cousin-sister and brother-in-law were shot dead amid the ongoing conflict.
According to reports, thousands have been killed and injured in Israel after Hamas launched a surprise assault from the Gaza Strip on southern Israel on 8 October.
In her interview with Hindustan Times, Madhura shared, "My family informed me about them missing, and only after 24 hours were their bodies identified. Their children in the car along with them, were taken back by the officers on duty."
The actor, whose mother is an Israeli and father is a Hindu, further told the publication, "The situation unfortunately has always been like this in Israel, we have always faced a lot of such situations. My family is worried about how things are going to escalate. I felt it is necessary to talk about it in my social media post. I cannot reveal where I am right now, due to security reasons, neither can I tell you which members are stuck in Israel. I have just been getting a lot of communal hate after my post, and it is shocking that people are failing to empathise with innocent lives. They fail to understand that it is the innocent civilians who die. This is a terror attack, same like what happened in Mumbai, 26/11."
Earlier, Madhura also shared the tragic news of her sister and brother-in-law's demise on social media. Have a look at her post here:
Speaking about how she feels safe in India, she added, "It's very important for all Jews in all parts of the world to stay safe. I feel extremely safe here in India, the authorities are very supportive of us. If any such situation happens, I know I will have their full support. I have the best of both Jewish and Hindu religions. I am just praying for the safety of everyone."
Madhura is known for her work in Indian television series like Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Uttaran.
