'Innocent Civilians Are Dying': Actor Madhura Naik on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

In her interview with Hindustan Times, Madhura shared, "My family informed me about them missing, and only after 24 hours were their bodies identified. Their children in the car along with them, were taken back by the officers on duty."

The actor, whose mother is an Israeli and father is a Hindu, further told the publication, "The situation unfortunately has always been like this in Israel, we have always faced a lot of such situations. My family is worried about how things are going to escalate. I felt it is necessary to talk about it in my social media post. I cannot reveal where I am right now, due to security reasons, neither can I tell you which members are stuck in Israel. I have just been getting a lot of communal hate after my post, and it is shocking that people are failing to empathise with innocent lives. They fail to understand that it is the innocent civilians who die. This is a terror attack, same like what happened in Mumbai, 26/11."

Earlier, Madhura also shared the tragic news of her sister and brother-in-law's demise on social media. Have a look at her post here: