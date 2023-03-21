Actor Kirron Kher Tests Positive For COVID-19
Kirron Kher took to Twitter to inform everyone about testing positive for COVID-19.
Actor and politician, Kirron Kher, has recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to her Twitter handle to inform everyone who has come in contact with her that she has tested positive on Monday, 20 March. She also requested anyone who has come in contact with her to get tested.
The actor tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."
One user wrote, in response to her tweet, “Plz take care. Good bless u for a quick & speedy recovery" while another user stated, “Get well Soon, all the love and happiness."
Kirron Kher was earlier diagnosed with a type of blood cancer in 2021. The actor after a few rounds of treatments has bounced back to health.
The celebrated actor has worked in films like Sardari Begum, Bariwali, Ehsaas: The Feeling, Hum Tum and Main Hoon Na. She has also been seen judging reality TV shows.
Kirron is married to actor Anupam Kher. They tied the knot in 1985.
