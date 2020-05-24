Veteran actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and he is currently under home quarantine, according to a report by News18. He was diagnosed with the virus on 14 May.Speaking to the publication, Kumar said that he had gone to the hospital for a medical procedure for which he had to get some blood tests done, including the COVID-19 test. That was when the reports came positive.“I am asymptomatic. On 14 May, I got myself tested and found out I had coronavirus. However, I don’t have any fever, cough or breathlessness. For the past 10 days I have been self-isolating at home and I haven’t developed any symptoms yet”.Kiran Kumar, ActorCOVID-19: Ankita Lokhande’s Apartment Complex Sealed Kumar added that now that he has to do all the household chores by himself, he is reliving his boarding school days. “I’m currently staying on the third floor of my house and my family lives on the second floor. From washing my clothes to doing my bed, I am reminded of my boarding school days. I will get tested again on the 25 or 26 May”, he said.Kiran Kumar has been a part of many films and TV shows. His projects on the small screen include Miilee, Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyar, Grihasti and Zindagi. His filmography includes Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Julie and Dhadkan.A few days back, three of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s house staff has tested positive for coronavirus. Kapoor had informed in a press statement his 23-year-old househelp named Charan Sahu, who was working in his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, was unwell on16 May, and on 19 May tested positive for the virus. The producer immediately sent him for a test and kept him in isolation. After that, two more members of his house staff have tested positive for the virus, said a report by Spotboy. Dayanand Bangar,Oshiwara Police Station PI, confirmed the news.(Inputs: News18)Fukrey 3 to Capture COVID-19 World? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.