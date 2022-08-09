‘For Me It’s a Love Story’: Kiara Advani Opens up on Slap Scene in ‘Kabir Singh'
The actor also said that the controversial slap scene in 'Kabir Singh' was blown out of proportion.
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh, received heavy criticism post the film's release for its misogynistic representation and glamorization of abusive relationships on screen. Adapted from the Telugu film Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, the film performed commendably well at the box office despite all the controversy.
Addressing the 'slap scene' from the film, in one of her recent interviews Kiara said, "For me it's a love story, which was blown out of proportion."
In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up on the scene from Kabir Singh, where Kapoor's titular character slaps his girlfriend, Preeti (played by Kiara) in a fit of rage.
Kiara shared, "After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she (Preeti) leaves the man (Kabir). You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that's what made it all heart at the end when they're confronting each other, and she tells him that 'you f****ed up' basically. But at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in. That’s what love does I guess...When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality."
She further added, "For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether."
On the work front, Kiara has several upcoming projects in her kitty including Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Mera Naam alongside Vicky Kaushal and Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
