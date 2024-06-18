Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested on Driving While Driving Charge In New York

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated, local officials told BBC.
In continuation of the report, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the pop star was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning but did not provide further details.
Timberlake was taken into custody in Sag Harbor and he was released without bail after being formally charged, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said to BBC.
Timberlake is a former member of the popular boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is also an actor, songwriter and one of the best-selling music artists in the world.
He was seen in the films The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.
The singer was supposed to start his global tour for his sixth album.
