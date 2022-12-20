Actor Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Expecting Their First Child
The couple announced the news of Gauahar's pregnancy through a cute animated video on social media.
Actor Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their child. The couple announced the news on 20 December, through a cute animated video on social media, seeking everyone's blessings and prayers. Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in December 2020.
Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. (heart emoji) Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."
The video featured the animated versions of the couple riding on a bike. Soon after, their sidecar is filled with several toys and a feeding bottle. The message in the video stated, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."
Take a look at it here:
Several fans commented on the post and congratulated the couple. One of them wrote, "Congratulations both of you. May Allah give you a healthy baby," the other commented, "God bless you both (heart emoji) Gauhar gonna be a wonderful mom."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Anuradha Singh Shrivastava's web-series, Shiksha Mandal.
