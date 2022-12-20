Actor Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Are Expecting Their First Child

Sharing the video on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. (heart emoji) Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

The video featured the animated versions of the couple riding on a bike. Soon after, their sidecar is filled with several toys and a feeding bottle. The message in the video stated, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Take a look at it here: