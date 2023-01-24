ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-Director E Ramadoss Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

E Ramadoss is known for his works in popular films such as Visaaranai and Vikram Vedha.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Actor-director E Ramadoss, who is known for his work in popular films such as Visaaranai, Vikram Vedha, and Varalaru Mukkiyam, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday, 23 January. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The information was brought to the public's attention after Ramadoss's son, Kalaiselvan, announced the news through his father's social media handles.

Ramadoss made his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry in 1986 with Aayiram Pookal Malarattum. He has helmed several films, such as Raja Rajathan and Suyamvaram, among others. He has also acted in Yuddham Sei, Kakki Sattai, and Dharma Durai.

He was last seen on the silver screen in Varalaru Mukkiyam, starring Jiiva in the lead role.

According to reports, the late director's mortal remains will be kept at his residence in KK Nagar, Chennai, where his friends and colleagues will be able to pay their respects. The funeral will take place at 5 pm today (24 January).

Topics:  E Ramadoss 

