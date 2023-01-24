Actor-Director E Ramadoss Passes Away Due to Heart Attack

The information was brought to the public's attention after Ramadoss's son, Kalaiselvan, announced the news through his father's social media handles.

Ramadoss made his directorial debut in the Tamil film industry in 1986 with Aayiram Pookal Malarattum. He has helmed several films, such as Raja Rajathan and Suyamvaram, among others. He has also acted in Yuddham Sei, Kakki Sattai, and Dharma Durai.

He was last seen on the silver screen in Varalaru Mukkiyam, starring Jiiva in the lead role.