Chrisann Pereira Cleared of Charges in Drugs Case; Returns to India

Chrisann Pereira's brother took to social media to announce her return to India.


Actor Chrisann Pereira, who was allegedly framed in a drugs case in April, jailed in Sharjah and eventually cleared of all charges by a court there, returned to Mumbai on Thursday, 3 August nearly four months after she left the country, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Her brother, Kevin Pereira took to Instagram to write, "Chrisann is finally back & reunited with us I know I had announced in June that she would be back but it took slightly longer and she’s finally back 🇮🇳"

He also shared a reel.

According to reports, the actor was lodged in jail in the UAE and was eventually granted bail and later acquitted after it was unearthed that she was embroiled in a conspiracy hatched by two people who wanted to allegedly trap the actor in a bid to take revenge from her mother. She was arrested by the Sharjah Police in a drug smuggling case.

She returned to Mumbai after nearly four months due to a delay in legal procedures.

