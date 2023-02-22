Actor and TV Host Subi Suresh Dies at 41

Subi, who appeared in both small and large-screen productions, was well-known for her slapstick comedy and on-stage dialogue delivery.

She started her career years ago as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe. Subi won over viewers with her funny roles in well-known TV shows like Cinemala. She also established herself as a versatile TV host on a range of channels.

In 2006, Subi made her debut as an actor with the Malayalam movie Kanaka Simhasanam. In her career, she has worked in over 20 films, including Happy Husbands and Elsamma Enna Aankutty.

Subi is survived by her parents and a brother.