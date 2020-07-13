Abhishek's 'Breathe 2' Co-Star Amit Sadh Tests Negative for COVID
Amit Sadh had recently met Abhishek for dubbing of the web series.
After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 11 July, his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh took to social media to inform his fans that he will get a test done on Sunday.
Now, Amit has taken to Instagram to confirm that he has tested negative. "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!", the actor wrote on his Instagram story.
Earlier, Amit had written that his thoughts and prayers are with the Bachchan family.
He had recently met Abhishek as they dubbed for the Amazon Prime Video show Breathe: Into The Shadows. On Saturday, both Amitabh and Abhishek took to Twitter to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to the hospital. Abhishek also confirmed that Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya have also contracted the virus, but they will be quarantining at home. His mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.
