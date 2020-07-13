Abhishek's 'Breathe 2' Co-Star Amit Sadh Tests Negative for COVID

After Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 11 July, his Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh took to social media to inform his fans that he will get a test done on Sunday.

Now, Amit has taken to Instagram to confirm that he has tested negative. "Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!", the actor wrote on his Instagram story.