‘Had a Good Laugh’: Aayush Sharma on Asking Arpita Khan if She Was Divorcing Him

Actor Aayush Sharma has addressed the rumours, from 2019, that said that he and Arpita Khan were heading for a divorce. In an interview with News18 Showsha, Sharma said, “Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumours about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce.”
He added,
“I was just so surprised! I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it.”Aayush Sharma on divorce rumours
Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan tied the knot in 2014 and have two kids, Ayat and Ahil.
Sharma also spoke about how Arpita Khan has a ‘very different sensibility’ compared to the kind of films he makes, “Arpita is a very harsh critic. But she's more honest than harsh. She's somebody who watches films very objectively. She has a very different sensibility compared to the kind of films I make. She knows that I like making mass films but she's into films based on true stories.”
“One good thing about Arpita is that she never watches my films with the notion that it has her husband in them. She looks at them as an audience who has bought a ticket and then shares her opinions on whether she liked me in the film or not,” he added.
On the work front, Aayush Sharma made his debut with Loveyatri and his latest project was Karan Lalit Butani’s Ruslaan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)