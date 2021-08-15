You Inform My Comedy: Vir Das’ Statement After Being Called Out for Transphobia
Several users on social media called out Vir Das for making transphobic jokes in an episode of #TenonTen.
Vir Das issued a statement amidst the criticism about the fifth episode of his #TenonTen series wherein he talked about cancel culture. Several people from the trans community called out the comedian for his transphobic material in the episode.
In the episode, he said, “I am not because Transpeople have the courage to discard an organ if it isn't working properly. For them... or a man who used to be a woman and the kid is like... it just means that your kids will have a longer chapter in school when they learn pronouns.”
In the statement issued online, he thanked a person from the queer community for ‘calling him in’, and wrote, “I did a joke on the new ten on ten episode that my friends in the Trans community felt hurt by. I see why. My intent in the moment, was to say Trans people have courage the Govt never ever could and it was set up wrong and uninformed.”
“I messed up. It had the opposite effect and trivialised your struggle. Articulating my intent effectively is my responsibility, not yours. I got that joke wrong. Plain and simple. No buts,” he added.
“Sometimes (a lot) people are upset because the joke really worked, sometimes because the joke doesn’t. My audience understands comedy, they can take a joke. So, when they talk to me, I listen. I’d like to be an artist who unabashedly deliberately uncomfortably pushes the line every single day, and never stops acknowledging his audience, always using their voice as his guide. A conversation, where the focus is on them, always.”
“Amaan, thank you for your message. Know that I see you, I heard you, your struggle. I’m in this conversation, I’ll always listen and you will always inform my comedy,” he wrote.
He then posted a screenshot of the message Amaan had sent to him. They wrote, “Hey Vir. I’ve been a big fan of your comedy and your work (Excluding Mastizade lmao) for a long time now. I’m a queer individual who identifies as non-binary. I see your reaction to the calling out of your mistakes and I feel like someone has to call you in, instead.”
They added, “When you feel like you’re being attacked, it’s very easy to get defensive. And reactionary. You of all people know punching up is how comedy works, and yet you chose to punch down, if only as a set up. I hope you understand. – A slightly hurt fan, Amaan.”
Vir also shared his response to Amaan’s message, “Amaan I hope its alright that I am replying to you. You’re correct about the joke, and I’m so sorry it made you feel hurt. I am going to put a statement out, but waiting till everyone calms down so they know its thought out and genuine. If you know my work, you know the intent is never ever to hurt. Give it a minute and I will definitely respond,” he replied.”
After the video from the special was shared on social media, several people called Vir Das out for ‘punching down’ on the trans community. One user wrote:
Some people even quoted an excerpt from a stand up piece by comedian James Acaster about 'punching down' in comedy.
