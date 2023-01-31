ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir Khan Turns Photographer For Salman Khan; Sister Nikhat Hegde Shares Post

Salman Khan posed with Aamir Khan's family for the photo.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
Aamir Khan Turns Photographer For Salman Khan; Sister Nikhat Hegde Shares Post
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde took to social media to share a picture of Aamir taking a photo of Salman Khan with his family on Tuesday, 31 January 2023. The photo has now taken the internet by storm with fans claiming ‘something big’ is about to happen. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhat originally shared a picture where Salman is seen posing with Aamir's family - Zeenat, Nikhat, Santosh, and Seher. And because Aamir's fans were waiting to see the actor in the frame as well, Nikhat was kind enough to share another post where Aamir is seen clicking the photo.

Check out the post here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhat captioned the post as "For those who were missing Aamir."

Her first post was her and her family posing with Salman. She captioned the photo with two heart emojis.

Take a look here:

On the other hand, Nikhat also appears in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. She took to social media to repost a story and share the fun fact. As per reports, she plays an Afghan woman, who blesses Shah Rukh's character when he rescues their village during his first mission in the movie.

Fans responded to the post with, "Is Aamir joining Spy Universe as well?", "Something big is coming ..." and "Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir!"

Salman will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Aamir is taking a break from acting.

Also Read

Here's How Aamir Khan Has a 'Pathaan' Connection

Here's How Aamir Khan Has a 'Pathaan' Connection

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Salman Khan   Aamir Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×