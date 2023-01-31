Aamir Khan Turns Photographer For Salman Khan; Sister Nikhat Hegde Shares Post
Salman Khan posed with Aamir Khan's family for the photo.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde took to social media to share a picture of Aamir taking a photo of Salman Khan with his family on Tuesday, 31 January 2023. The photo has now taken the internet by storm with fans claiming ‘something big’ is about to happen.
Nikhat originally shared a picture where Salman is seen posing with Aamir's family - Zeenat, Nikhat, Santosh, and Seher. And because Aamir's fans were waiting to see the actor in the frame as well, Nikhat was kind enough to share another post where Aamir is seen clicking the photo.
Check out the post here:
Nikhat captioned the post as "For those who were missing Aamir."
Her first post was her and her family posing with Salman. She captioned the photo with two heart emojis.
Take a look here:
On the other hand, Nikhat also appears in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan. She took to social media to repost a story and share the fun fact. As per reports, she plays an Afghan woman, who blesses Shah Rukh's character when he rescues their village during his first mission in the movie.
Fans responded to the post with, "Is Aamir joining Spy Universe as well?", "Something big is coming ..." and "Oh so cute. Aamir Sir, the cameraman. Love you Aamir Sir!"
Salman will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Meanwhile, Aamir is taking a break from acting.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Salman Khan Aamir Khan
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.