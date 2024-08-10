Aamir Khan Speaks About Why He Decided to Produce 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended the screening of their film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court on Friday, 9 August. During the event, Aamir spoke about his decision to produce the film. As per a report by ANI, Aamir said that he wanted to give back to the society.
"During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai (Who has seen life after that?)...I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much," ANI quoted the actor as saying.
"I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give a platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process. Laapataa Ladies is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent, and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent," he added.
The screening of the film was held to commemorate the 75th year of the Supreme Court.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)