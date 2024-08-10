Aamir Khan Speaks About Why He Decided to Produce 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended the screening of their film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court on Friday, 9 August. During the event, Aamir spoke about his decision to produce the film. As per a report by ANI, Aamir said that he wanted to give back to the society.

"During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai (Who has seen life after that?)...I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much," ANI quoted the actor as saying.