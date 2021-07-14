Aamir Khan on Rumours That 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Team Littered Ladakh Village

"To whomsoever it may concern, AKP would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is trash free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it," read an excerpt from the statement.

Aamir Khan, who plays the role of the protagonist in Laal Singh Chaddha, was called out on Twitter after a user shared a video of Ladakh village Wakha, claiming it to be the littered shoot location. Khan's team added, "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film is a joint production of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.