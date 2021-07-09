Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Pose With Naga Chaitanya on Set

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. Sharing the picture, Chaitanya wrote, "Grateful #Bala #laalsinghchaddha @aamirkhanproductions." His wife, actor Samantha Akkineni reshared the photo on her social media, and celebrated, "Yay, yay, yay."

The picture also confirmed speculations about Chaitanya joining the Laal Singh Chaddha cast. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, which itself is based on a 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, after 15 years of marriage, in a joint statement. "We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the statement read.