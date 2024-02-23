Actor Aamir Khan Meets Late 'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents

Suhani was undergoing treatment for Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. She passed away on 17 February.

The official handle of Aamir Khan Productions handle posted a message expressing their condolences. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family," the statement read.