Actor Aamir Khan Meets Late 'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Parents

Aamir Khan met the family of late actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played his daughter in Dangal.

Actor Aamir Khan recently paid his last respects to his late co-star, Suhani Bhatnagar, at her family home in Faridabad. A photo from his visit has emerged on social media.

In the image, he is seen alongside Suhani's parents and other family members, standing beside a framed photograph of her. Suhani portrayed Aamir's on-screen daughter in the successful film "Dangal," where Aamir took on the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, and Suhani portrayed the younger version of the wrestler Babita Phogat.

Suhani was undergoing treatment for Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. She passed away on 17 February.

The official handle of Aamir Khan Productions handle posted a message expressing their condolences. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family," the statement read.

