‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gets Release Date
Find out when this 'Forrest Gump' adaptation will release.
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles will release on Baisakhi, 14 April 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.
The new release date was announced today, along with a new poster featuring the leading actors. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya. Check out the poster here:
Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Studios, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The critical acclaim surrounding Forrest Gump has created a lot of buzz around this film too.
