ADVERTISEMENT

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gets Release Date

Find out when this 'Forrest Gump' adaptation will release.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Entertainment
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>Laal Singh Chaddh</em>a stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.</p></div>
i

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles will release on Baisakhi, 14 April 2022. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new release date was announced today, along with a new poster featuring the leading actors. The film also stars Naga Chaitanya. Check out the poster here:

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Studios, the film is directed by Advait Chandan. The critical acclaim surrounding Forrest Gump has created a lot of buzz around this film too.

Also Read

Aamir Khan Has Gone Through a Lot: Laal Singh Chaddha Co-star Kareena Kapoor

Aamir Khan Has Gone Through a Lot: Laal Singh Chaddha Co-star Kareena Kapoor

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT