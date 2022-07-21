Aamir Khan Hosts 'The Gray Man' Team, Russo Brothers & Dhanush For Dinner
The Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of Netflix’s 'The Gray Man'.
The Russo Brothers are currently in India for the promotional tour of Netflix’s The Gray Man. The film is releasing on 22 July. It stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans alongside Dhanush. Aamir Khan hosted a traditional dinner for the brothers.
Aamir hosted a traditional Gujarati dinner for the makers and his ex-wife Kiran Rao was also in attendance. A fan account posted a picture of the group together.
Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.
On the other end, The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.
The film is the first instalment of the 10-part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).
