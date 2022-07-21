Aamir Khan Hosts 'The Gray Man' Team, Russo Brothers & Dhanush For Dinner

Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

On the other end, The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, and Julia Butters.

The film is the first instalment of the 10-part book series of the same name by Mark Greaney. It follows the character of Gentry (Ryan Gosling) on a mission across Europe as he is pursued by former CIA officer, Lloyd (Chris Evans).