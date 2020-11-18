Aamir Khan Goes to a Theatre to Watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'
Theatres across the country have reopened after months of being shut.
Cinema halls across the country have re-opened after being shut for months owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The first fresh film to see a theatrical release is Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.
Aamir Khan became one of the first celebrities to go to the theatre to watch the movie. The actor took to Twitter to share that he was looking forward to watching a movie on the big screen after so long. "On my way to see Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in a Cinema Hall. Really looking forward to the big screen experience, after so long !", Aamir tweeted.
Aamir Khan was clicked outside a multiplex in Mumbai.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari hit the screens on 13 November.
Despite theatres re-opening and owners following safety protocols, viewers are still hesitant to step inside cinema halls. As per reports, multiplexes saw 20-25% occupancy for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is low keeping in mind that theatres are any way allowed only 50% occupancy. And single screens hardly had any viewers.
Manoj Desai, owner of Mumbai's popular Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, told The Quint that Monday (16 November) night's shows and Tuesday's matinee show of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had to be cancelled because there was no audience.
