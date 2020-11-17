Has Re-opening of Cinema Halls Helped Get the Audience Back?

As per reports, multiplexes saw 20-25% occupancy for Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is low keeping in mind that theatres are any way allowed only 50% occupancy. And single screens hardly had any viewers.

While it's true that a theatrical release was definitely needed to get the audience back to cinema halls, the ground reality isn't too encouraging. Manoj Desai, owner of Mumbai's popular Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, told The Quint that Monday (16 November) night's shows and Tuesday's matinee show of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had to be cancelled because there was no audience.