Aamir Khan Gives Heartfelt Speech at 'Laapataa Ladies' Premiere

Aamir got candid with the audience. He thanked everyone who was part of the project even though he was not involved in the making. He called the film "fantastic." He also said, "I am really proud of what Kiran has done with the entire team."

"The film is very good, I hope it does well. But you never know," he added.

He also added more about his apprehensions regarding whether it would be a flop or a hit.