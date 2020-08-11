Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work For Medical Treatment

Sanjay Dutt has announced that he will be taking a 'short break' from work for some medical treatment and has urged his fans to not speculate further.

The actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"