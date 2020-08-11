Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work For Medical Treatment
The actor shared the news on social media.
Sanjay Dutt has announced that he will be taking a 'short break' from work for some medical treatment and has urged his fans to not speculate further.
The actor shared the news on social media and wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"
The Panipat actor had recently returned home after being hospitalised due to chest discomfort. He had taken to Twitter to confirm that he has tested COVID-19 negative.
Dutt had tweeted, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings."
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.