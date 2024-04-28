‘A Dark Period’: Priyanka Chopra On Initially Feeling 'Lonely' in Hollywood

The actor was candid about feeling lonely, considering the fact that she was completely new to the environment. She said, “It humbles you. I was like I am not going to be upset by it, or I am not going to say that's a closed door, I am going to navigate something else. I put my head down and did my work. I didn't bring my pride of ‘I am a leading lady and blah blah...’ That's what helped me find a position in which I am today.”

She further added, “It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about rejection in Bollywood and how with time she has become used to it. She said the reason may have been "favouritism" or "someone's girlfriend was cast". She said she realised, "I made peace a long time ago. It is real. We can all say ‘I am better than that, I am confident'. It is not true. You have to allow yourself to feel the rejection. It's like grieving. I am someone who does it. I will move on. I will brush it aside. A long time ago, I came to peace with rejection at work."

Priyanka Chopra shot to fame in Hollywood with her show Quantico.