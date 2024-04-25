‘Women of My Billion’: Priyanka Chopra Produced Docu Gets Hard-Hitting Trailer

"Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With ‘WOMB’, the aim is to transcend these struggles – to be a beacon of hope,” said Chopra Jonas to Variety.

She added, "“WOMB’ is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honored, and empowered to soar.”

The documentary is produced by Chopra Jonas under her Purple Pebble Pictures label and by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan‘s Awedacious Originals.

The documentary will release on 3 May.