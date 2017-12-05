7 Films That Prove Shashi Kapoor Was Way Ahead of His Time

It’s never been the best of times for cinema – let’s call it the freedom of film expression – but neither has it ever become a ready-to-go powder keg. Explosive.

In fact, strong chances are that Shashi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 79 - in his dual capacities of a progressive film producer and an occasional risk-taking actor - would have been stonewalled.

Fluff-‘n’-fantasies are okay. In hindsight, his estimable side-bar oeuvre of political critiques as well as interpretations of historical events and mythology, would have served as dartboards for the mounting phalanx of rabble-rousers.