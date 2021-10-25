Pics: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush at 67th National Film Awards

The 67th National Film Awards ceremony took place on Monday after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards were presented by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. While Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her movies Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush won the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran respectively. Superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to cinema. Rajinikanth’s daughter and Dhanush’s wife Aishwarya R Dhanush was also seen at the ceremony.

Take a look at the pictures: