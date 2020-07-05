3 Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Invited to Be Members by the Academy

After completing her post-graduation from AJK MCRC, Nishtha went on to specialise in film direction from FTII, Pune. Her filmography includes City of Photos (2004), Lakshmi and Me (2007), At my Doorstep (2009), Family Album (2011) and Gulabi Gang (2012). Gulabi Gang won the National Award for Best Film on Social Issues in 2014.

Nishtha has been honoured with a number of prestigious fellowships, among which are the Global media Maker Award (2019) and the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship to teach and research at the University of Texas.

Nishtha's film The Golden Thread, based on the crisis in the jute textile industry, won the Chicken and Egg Award 2020.