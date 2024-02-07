ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'We're Bursting With Joy': Vikrant Massey & Wife Sheetal Thakur Welcome Baby Boy

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in 2022.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on 7 February. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram with an adorable message.

They expressed their joy in a joint statement, which had a cute note. Mentioning the date (February 7), the note read, "For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant (sic)."

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is gaining widespread attention for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2024 film, 12th Fail, which received acclaim both critically and commercially. Looking ahead, he is set to appear in Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and several other upcoming projects.

Topics:  Vikrant Massey 

