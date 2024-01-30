ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You'll Have to Wait Longer': Hrithik Roshan Shares Update on 'Krrish 4'

Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4 has been in the making for ten years now.

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of Fighter, recently shared updates on the release of his superhero action film Krrish 4. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared that the film is "difficult" and fans will have to wait a tad longer for the release.

Speaking about the fourth film of the superhero franchise, the Super 30 actor told Pinkvilla, "I think you’ll have to wait longer. Too early to speak about Krrish 4. You know everything that I have to say. The work is on. It is something that is obviously a difficult film, and you gotta see the business side of it, the economics of it, and then, of course, the depth and the script. So, things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but long way to go still.”

Last year, Hrithik revealed that the film's developments were stuck on "one little technicality." However, he confirmed that Krrish 4 is "definitely" in the pipeline and it "will happen real soon."

Krrish 4 was announced in 2018. The film's director, Karan Malhotra, stated that it was originally scheduled for a Christmas 2020 theatrical release, but it kept getting pushed back.

The first film of the franchise, Koi... Mil Gaya, was released in 2003, followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. All three films in the franchise have been directed and produced by Hrithik's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.

