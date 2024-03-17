Yodha Box Office Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra Film Mints Nearly ₹10 Crore

Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, continues to excel at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the action-packed film grossed close to ₹6 crore in India on its second day of release. Alongside Malhotra, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles.
On its opening day, the film collected ₹4.1 crore. Early estimates suggest that on its second day, it garnered ₹5.75 crore nett in India. Consequently, the total earnings in India for the film stands at ₹9.85 crore thus far.
The film follows Sidharth Malhotra's Arun, a dedicated soldier determined to protect his nation at any cost. Arun follows in his father's footsteps, who served in the Indian Army, Arun's unwavering patriotism is evident. However, amidst his commitment, he finds himself unjustly labelled a 'traitor' and suspended. The move highlights Arun's gripping journey as he strives to vindicate himself and reclaim his honour.
Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film released in theatres on 15 March 2024.
