'Will Remember Ulajh for Giving Me a Chance to Date My Ex-Wife': Gulshan Devaiah

Sharing how he got to date his ex-wife again because of Ulajh, Gulshan told us, "I got divorced in 2020 while I was shooting for Dahaad. I mean, we tried to stay in the marriage but we couldn't. Then we kept in touch; we were friends and eventually we decided to date again. I started dating my ex-wife during the shooting schedule of Ulajh. She used to live in London. She also went to theatre school in London. She always talked about the things we could do in London together, which we never quite did while we were together. And we both wanted to date again. So I said, 'Let's start from London.'"

Ulajh is a political thriller which deals with a lot of geo-political issues. Speaking about working in a film like that in today's time, Roshan shared: