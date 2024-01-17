Who Is Rishabh Sahwney, the Antagonist in Hrithik, Deepika-Starrer ‘Fighter’?

Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. And as the film's release inches closer social media is abuzz with excitement regarding the film. After all, the film boasts names like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who star in lead roles. The concept of the film itself, being an epic aerial action thriller, is the first of its kind in Bollywood.

However, Rishabh Sawhney, who will be seen playing the antagonist in the movie, has created his fanbase among the audience. His portrayal of the character, in the trailer, has got netizens talking. Everyone is itching to know more about the actor.

So, here's all you need to know about the actor who is all set to take the audience by storm.