Golden Globes Row: Tom Cruise Returns Awards; NBC Drops Broadcast

NBC decided to cancel the broadcast even after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which gives out the awards, said in a statement that they would recruit more Black members and make other changes in the coming 18 months. The network had initially welcomed the move, but later decided to wait and see if the changes were implemented.

“Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” NBC's statement read.

The HFPA has also been accused of making sexist and racist remarks and accepting favours from celebrities and studios.