Trailer for Amitabh Bachchan’s Rousing Sports Drama ‘Jhund’ Is Here

The film is based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse. Barse had told Hindustan Times, “It has been made and delayed for so long. I myself want that it release in theatres. I have been trying and struggling for that a lot. The entire crew has come together to support me in that and we all now will try to get it released in theatres when the time is right.”

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule, who previously helmed Sairat. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 4 March after its initial release was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. Jhund also stars Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.