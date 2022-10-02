'Vikram Vedha' Box Office: Hrithik, Saif Ali Film Collects ₹23.75Cr In 2 Days

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha registered a growth of around 25 per cent on Saturday, 1 October. As per reports, the day two box office collection of the film come in the range of of Rs 12.50-12.75 crore nett.

A BoxofficeIndia.com report states, "There have been good jumps in the big circuits of Mumbai and Delhi / UP which is a plus for the film but the best circuits remain in South and West Bengal”.

Vikram Vedha had opened at Rs 10.58 crore, alongside Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres on Friday. The two-day total comes to around Rs 23.75 crore.