ADVERTISEMENT

'Vikram Vedha' Box Office: Hrithik, Saif Ali Film Collects ₹23.75Cr In 2 Days

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Vikram Vedha' Box Office: Hrithik, Saif Ali Film Collects ₹23.75Cr In 2 Days
i

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha registered a growth of around 25 per cent on Saturday, 1 October. As per reports, the day two box office collection of the film come in the range of of Rs 12.50-12.75 crore nett.

A BoxofficeIndia.com report states, "There have been good jumps in the big circuits of Mumbai and Delhi / UP which is a plus for the film but the best circuits remain in South and West Bengal”.

Vikram Vedha had opened at Rs 10.58 crore, alongside Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan I in theatres on Friday. The two-day total comes to around Rs 23.75 crore.

Also Read

'Vikram Vedha' Review: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Steal The Show

'Vikram Vedha' Review: Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Steal The Show
ADVERTISEMENT

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and is a remake of their own 2017 film by the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×