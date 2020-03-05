Vidya Balan Starts Shooting for ‘Sherni’ in Bhoot Palasi

Vidya Balan kickstarted the shooting for her next film, Sherni, helmed by director Amit Masurkar, on 4 March. The shoot commenced in Bhoot Palasi, a forested area, which falls in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. Vidya will essay the role of a forest officer, who joins forces with other officers and forest guards to chalk out a solution to the man-animal conflict that has plagued the forests.

The film’s cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun in key roles.

“I loved Newton and when Amit narrated Sherni to me, I knew I wanted to do this film. The uniqueness of the story and its world appealed to me,” Vidya said in a statement to Mumbai Mirror.