'Your Best Work Till Date': Vicky Kaushal On Katrina Kaif's 'Merry Christmas'

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas hit theatres on 12 January.

Sriram Raghavan's much-awaited Merry Christmas released in theatres on 12 January, and Vicky Kaushal gave a shoutout to the thriller. The film stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Showering love on Katrina's performance Vicky wrote, "So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful story telling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date."

Vicky was also all praise for Vijay Sethupathi. "#VijaySethupati Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive."

He asked everyone to go and watch the film. "Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you! #MerryChristmas IN CINEMAS NOW!!!"

