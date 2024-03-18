Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri Unveil First Look of 'Bad Newz'

The makers of the highly-anticipated Bad Newz unveiled the film's first look on Monday, 18 March. The upcoming film stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The first look at the film gives us a glimpse into the comedy-drama.
Sharing the news on social media, the lead actors wrote, "Bringing in the only good news this Monday...and it’s #BadNewz!Expect the unexpected filled with masti, mazaa aur bohot saara confusion!"
Have a look:
Have another look at the fun film: "Breaking news: it’s Bad Newz! You aren’t ready for this…because neither were we! #iykyk #BadNewz in cinemas, 19th July 2024!"
Bad Newz will be premiere in cinemas on 19 July 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)