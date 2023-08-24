Veteran Actor Seema Deo Dies at 81

The veteran actor was a part of over 80 Hindi and Marathi films. She had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for over three years.

Abhinay Deo told PTI, “She passed away at 8.30-9 am at her residence in Bandra due to old age. She had been withdrawn completely, and eventually it is just old age. Alzheimer's is such a thing that you stop figuring out how to function. She had dementia leading up to Alzheimer's and she was suffering from it for over three years.”

"There’s no specific reason (for her death). Due to Alzheimer's and dementia, the person forgets how to walk. The muscle memory starts coming down and one by one, the organs start shutting down," he added.

She is survived by two sons – actor Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.